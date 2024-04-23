FBI raid in Clearwater lands Jan. 6 rioter in jail

An FBI raid in Clearwater on Monday is connected with the January 6 insurrection.

FOX 13 has learned the man who was arrested at the Woodlake Condominiums, on Sunset Point Road, is 49-year-old Victor Sean Dennison, of California.

When Dennison failed to appear for trial in June 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for him.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Monday and is now facing several more charges – that's in addition to the one he's already facing for his role in the Jan. 6 riot. Those included violent entry and disorderly conduct on the capital grounds.

