Expand / Collapse search

Technology Playground at St. Pete College encourages public to dream, think and create

By
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

Learning tech at any age at St. Pete college’s iLab

Tony Sadiku reports

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - People of all ages are encouraged to dream without limits and discover what’s possible at St Pete College’s Innovation Lab. 

The iLab, sometimes referred to as a technology playground, is a collaborative learning environment designed to help people experience and explore emerging technologies. There are no grades or assignments.

Just a plethora of tools such as 3D printing, robotics, VR gadgets and computers that can be used to unlock a new world of innovation.

The maker space is located on the second floor of St. Pete College Seminole Campus and is open to the public. 

For more information, visit https://spcollege.libguides.com/ilab.