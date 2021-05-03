Technology Playground at St. Pete College encourages public to dream, think and create
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - People of all ages are encouraged to dream without limits and discover what’s possible at St Pete College’s Innovation Lab.
The iLab, sometimes referred to as a technology playground, is a collaborative learning environment designed to help people experience and explore emerging technologies. There are no grades or assignments.
Just a plethora of tools such as 3D printing, robotics, VR gadgets and computers that can be used to unlock a new world of innovation.
The maker space is located on the second floor of St. Pete College Seminole Campus and is open to the public.
For more information, visit https://spcollege.libguides.com/ilab.