Teen arrested after fleeing from Pasco deputies in stolen truck

Body camera footage from a Pasco County deputy showed the collision course by a Tampa teenager who fled in a stolen truck and crashed into a pond.

Early Wednesday morning, Pasco County deputies responded to the Seneca at Cypress Creek Apartments in Lutz to locate a stolen pickup truck. While there, they spotted the suspect, but the driver quickly sped away from the scene, crashing into a garage, a deputy’s cruiser, and a tree.

The body camera video didn’t show the pursuit itself. According to the sheriff’s office, the young suspect topped 100 mph as he fled from deputies. The truck eventually crashed into a pond.

The video showed the suspect sitting on the roof of the vehicle. One of the Pasco County deputies told him to swim to them.

Officials said the teen was uninjured and taken into custody. He faces several charges including fleeing to elude and vehicle theft.

"We show this footage to demonstrate the dangerous situations our members face, " the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post, "the professionalism of our members and to inform the community of these real situations that can occur."

