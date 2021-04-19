Hudson man accused of defrauding over 60 victims in ‘chop shop’ operation, detectives say

article

A man who was previously charged in a Pinellas County "chop shop" faces the same accusations in another Bay Area county, according to detectives.

Pasco County detectives arrested 43-year-old Scott Sands following a multi-day search warrant execution. They said he defrauded over 60 victims.

Through the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned Sands stole boat parts from victims’ vessels and sold them online. Detectives said he also used car parts to repair boats and used parts from victims’ boats to repair other boats.

They said she owned a company called Liberty Entrepreneurs, Inc., which includes a boat and auto salvage and repair business, along with two storage lots in Hudson. Detectives said he was previously charged for operating a chop shop in Pinellas County.

In Pasco County, he faces several charges including scheme to defraud, felon in possession of a firearm, owning and operating a chop shop, and possession of vessel with altered hull.

Anyone who believes they could be a victim is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 20022049.

