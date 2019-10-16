Teen arrested for threat against Pinellas school
SEMINOLE, Fla. - Pinellas deputies arrested a 14-year-old boy for threatening to shoot up a school.
They say a former LiFT Academy student sent text messages to a classmate, stating "I’m finna shoot that school up" and target certain students and a faculty member.
Deputies say the teen had no access to guns.
He was recently pulled out of the school because of an altercation he had there a week ago.
Now he's facing a charge of making threats to kill.