Teen arrested for threat against Pinellas school

Pinellas deputies arrested a 14-year-old boy for threatening to shoot up a school.

They say a former LiFT Academy student sent text messages to a classmate, stating "I’m finna shoot that school up" and target certain students and a faculty member.

Deputies say the teen had no access to guns.

He was recently pulled out of the school because of an altercation he had there a week ago.

Now he's facing a charge of making threats to kill.