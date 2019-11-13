Teen arrested in Sarasota double shooting

article

A 16-year-old turned himself in after two victims were seriously injured in a shooting, Sarasota police announced Wednesday.

The shooting occurred Sunday night near the intersection of Carver Street and Orange Avenue. When officers arrived that night, they found the two shooting victims, a 17-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. Both were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries but are expected to be OK.

Officers said they identified a possible shooting suspect “within hours.” Then said the teen suspect and victims were involved in an ongoing dispute.

The suspect turned himself in on Monday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Adam Morningstar at 941-263-6838. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

