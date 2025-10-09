Expand / Collapse search

Teen bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car in Clearwater

Published  October 9, 2025 3:52pm EDT
The Brief

    • A 16-year-old bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car along Court Street in Clearwater.
    • The teen was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries, first responders said.
    • Eastbound lanes of Court Street east of Missouri Avenue are closed as officials continue to investigate the crash.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 16-year-old bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car along Court Street in Clearwater Thursday afternoon, according to first responders. 

What we know:

The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire Rescue said they are currently at the scene of the crash, which happened just before 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Court Street. 

The teen was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries, first responders said. 

Eastbound lanes of Court Street east of Missouri Avenue are closed as officials continue to investigate the crash. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the teen bicyclist or the driver involved in the crash. 

The Source: The information in this story was released by the City of Clearwater. 

