Teen bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car in Clearwater
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 16-year-old bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car along Court Street in Clearwater Thursday afternoon, according to first responders.
What we know:
The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire Rescue said they are currently at the scene of the crash, which happened just before 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Court Street.
READ: $13M makeover set to transform St. Pete's historic Palladium Theater
The teen was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries, first responders said.
Eastbound lanes of Court Street east of Missouri Avenue are closed as officials continue to investigate the crash.
What we don't know:
Officials have not identified the teen bicyclist or the driver involved in the crash.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the City of Clearwater.