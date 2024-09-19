Teen brains aged faster during pandemic, researchers say

One of the lasting impacts of the pandemic, researchers say, is the way it physically changed our brains, and studies show teenage brains may have changed the most.

The third – and most recent – study on the subject comes from the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

It shows, on average, the teen brain matured three years faster than it normally would – four years faster among girls and about a year and a half faster among boys.

Experts in brain health believe that brains in teens matured faster because of stress.

"Because of stress and uncertainty and sedentary, being more sedentary than outside, running around doing things that most teenagers would do. The female brain was very compromised. And that's because there's more connections. The female brain is actually more connected than the male brain," said Dr. Patrick Porter, the founder of BrainTap and an author who studies brain health.

FOX 13 asked Dr. Porter what this means for teens' development and the behavioral changes you may see or notice in your teen.

He said some teens may seem more mature, but others may struggle with more mental health and emotional issues because of the acceleration.

Researchers compare this type of ‘aging’ they see with children who experience trauma, violence or unstable family dynamics.

Porter said the brain heals at any age. Things like breathing exercises, regular exercise, walks in nature, dance, yoga and martial arts practices can help heal the brain.

"I think if we teach them the skills of resilience, you know, keeping themselves in shape, getting them out, walking and breathing, there are ways to keep the brain going and let them know that whatever is going on, they're going to make it through. You know, that they will persist," said Porter.

Having lived through a pandemic, there’s also something to be said for resiliency. He explained a study about mice and what it teaches us about how the brain dictates our bodies' ability to persevere.

"They found out how long mice could swim and they let them die. It took about 18 hours. The next time they did the study, they let them swim for 17 hours. They took them out of the water and they let them then come back to life to do their thing. They put them back in the water. They lasted for almost three weeks. So they built resilience because they knew there was an ending. They kept anticipating that someone's going to get them out of it," said Porter.

Dr. Porter said while teen brains are at a different stage of development, there are other studies showing the adult brain shrank three quarters of an inch during the pandemic. Many have not recovered.

He says understanding the lasting impacts can help us all achieve better brain function and keep our brains healthier for longer. His company, BrainTap, focuses on giving people tools and exercises to better their brain health.

"If you let life happen to you, then yeah, it's like dulling a knife. But if you take the time to sharpen that knife, you can handle it," said Porter.

