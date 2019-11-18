Teen charged after fatally striking 7-year-old Florida boy with vehicle, troopers say

article

A Marion County community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

“I think everybody in the school knows Bryce because he was just that sweet person," said Tracy Capers, Bryce's teacher at Sunrise Elementary School.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that Bryce Benson, 7, was riding his bike on SW 155th Street in Dunnellon on Friday night when a car driven by a 17-year-old struck the child.

Benson died at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

FHP said that the teen left the scene of the crash and told his grandfather what happened.

Troopers said the teenager’s grandfather contacted police.

The teen has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash without rendering aid and for driving an unregistered vehicle, according to FHP.

A roadside memorial has been set up in Bryce's honor.

His school, Sunrise Elementary, has also placed a tribute to him on the school's marquee.

“Being a 7-year-old, he has really touched my heart and many others," Capers said. "We’re going to miss him, but we’re going to get through this and we’re going to always remember him.”