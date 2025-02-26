Davis Islands attack: Teens charged will have chance to be free before their trials, judge rules

The Brief The teens charged as adults in the Davis Islands Dog Park attack were back in court on Wednesday, and a judge decided they'd have a chance to be free until their trials. Five teens were charged as adults with attempted first-degree murder, while an 18-year-old faces different charges related to the attack. The attack, which left another teen beaten unconscious, was caught on cell phone video.



A group of teenagers charged in a brutal attack at Davis Islands Dog Park in Tampa were back in court on Wednesday as a judge ruled they'd have the chance to be free until their trials.

Owen Callahan, 17, Jacob Ely, 17, Joseph Gesuale, 15, Grayson Shearer, 15, and Jace Villanueva, 16, were all in court for their pretrial detention hearings on first-degree attempted murder charges.

They, along with Orian Robinson, 18, were arrested following an attack at the park that left another teenager unconscious. Robinson is not facing an attempted murder charge.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors told the judge that each of the teens can be seen on cell phone video that was played in court, taking part in the attack.

"I do think that the viewing of the videos, the contents of the videos to go to the actual charge of premeditation and attempted murder," Prosecutor Laura Smith told the judge.

The other side:

Defense attorneys, however, argued the victim instigated the attack by posting a message on social media filled with threats and racial slurs. A detective with the Tampa Police Department testified that the message followed a fight in Clearwater between the group of attackers and a friend of the victim days earlier.

Big picture view:

It's unclear if that argument played a role in Judge Michelle Sisco's decision, but she indicated she believed the defendants deserved the chance to be free until trial and made a parent or grandparent promise the teenagers would be supervised and stay out of trouble.

The judge then gave the defendants a stern reminder.

"The video is horrifying. As a mother, as a parent, it's horrifying and I'm sure two weeks ago, before this occurred, you all never imagined you'd be sitting where you are and...this will forever alter the way your lives will turn out. But it is not going to be the ultimate determining factor on the quality of your life," Judge Sisco said. "This offense will not define you as long as you make the choice that it doesn't."

What's next:

The teenagers will have to wear ankle monitors and can't speak to any witnesses or one another. They're expected to be back in court for their next hearing later this month.

