Teen credits helmet for saving his life after e-bike crash, doctors warn of injury increase

The Brief Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital received 84 trauma calls involving e-bike crashes during the first eight months of 2026. A 14-year-old boy credited his helmet with saving his life after an e-bike crash in Indian Rocks Beach. Shops like ABC Bicycles in St. Petersburg are exploring higher-standard helmets to protect young riders traveling at higher speeds.



E-bikes are becoming increasingly popular among kids and teens, but pediatric doctors say they are also seeing more young riders with serious injuries after crashes.

One 14-year-old Georgia boy is now crediting his helmet with protecting him after he was hit by a car while riding an e-bike in Pinellas County.

Pinellas County e-bike crash

What we know:

Eli Scheinoha was riding an e-bike on his own near 14th Avenue North in Indian Rocks Beach while on vacation with his father.

While the details are fuzzy, he does know he was involved in a crash with a car.

"I flew over the hood, landed mostly on my knee, my left knee and helmet," Scheinoha said.

Courtesy: Shawn Scheinoha

First responders rushed him to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital as a trauma alert for a leg injury.

His father believes the helmet made all the difference.

"It probably was the worst phone call I've ever had," he said. "The helmet saved his life for sure."

Pediatric e-bike injury risks

Dig deeper:

Dr. Patrick Mularoni, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, says doctors are seeing children involved in e-bike crashes at increasingly young ages.

"It is shocking the age of children that are on e-bikes," Mularoni said. "We’re seeing kids in the preteen years."

Mularoni says children riding e-bikes need to understand the risks, particularly because some e-bikes can reach speeds comparable to those of motor vehicles in certain conditions.

More young riders injured

By the numbers:

According to Florida law, there is no minimum age requirement for operating an e-bike capable of speeds up to 20 mph.

Class 3 e-bikes, which can assist riders up to 28 mph, have additional age restrictions.

Florida also requires e-bike riders age 16 and younger to wear helmets.

Looking for safer helmets

Local perspective:

At ABC Bicycles in St. Petersburg, manager Anne Fidanzato says the store is looking into stocking helmets that meet the Dutch NTA 8776 e-bike helmet standard.

The standard is designed for helmets used by riders traveling at higher speeds, including speeds up to 28 mph.

Fidanzato says the store is researching which helmets meet the standard and is looking into bringing them in. She's unsure when she'd get them in.