Teen dies after accidental shooting in St. Pete over the weekend

A 15-year-old, who was handling a gun, died after he was accidentally shot over the weekend in St. Petersburg, police said.

According to investigators, 15-year-old Trill Wright was handling a gun when it went off, striking him. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The teen was visiting a friends house when he suffered the serious gunshot wound, He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Officers with the St. Pete Police Department said the case appears to be a tragic accidental shooting. So far, no charges are being filed in the 15-year-old's death.

"Part of our investigation is to determine how he obtained the gun and why it was in the house," said St. Pete Police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez. "That’s all part of the investigation."

Officials said this is at least the third accidental shooting involving a minor in the Tampa Bay region since July.

Last month in Manatee County, a 16-year-old was killed when investigators said he was accidentally shot by a 15-year-old friend. They were reportedly playing with a gun, investigators said.

A 9-year-old was also killed last month in St. Pete because of another accidental shooting, according to police.

Experts said often times in accidental shootings, the people involved don't realize the guns are still loaded. That's because even if the magazines are removed, there may still be a bullet in the chamber.