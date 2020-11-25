Teen killed in Pasco County ATV crash

A 13-year-old male from Land O’Lakes was killed Wednesday afternoon in an ATV crash in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say an 11-year-old boy was driving an ATV westbound on a trail near 22501 SR-52 in Dade City, while the 13-year-old was driving an ATV northbound on a trail in the same area.

Both ATV’s entered a crossing between trails at the same time and the front of the ATV driven by the 11-year-old collided with the right side of the ATV driven by the 13-year-old. Upon impact, the 13-year-old was thrown from the ATV, which overturned onto the teen.

The teen died at the scene of the crash.

