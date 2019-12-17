Teen on bicycle seriously injured in Dunedin hit-and-run crash

A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash, and Pinellas County deputies say they are searching for the driver involved.

The crash occurred before 6 p.m. Monday on County Road 1 and Country Woods Lane in Dunedin. Investigators said a 16-year-old was crossing County Road 1 on a bicycle, heading east from Country Woods Lane.

They said that’s where he was struck by a vehicle, described as a black Jeep Wrangler, with a dark-colored soft top. Investigators said the driver was heading south on County Road 1.

Deputies said they were told by witnesses that the Jeep did not stop and it didn’t appear that the driver tried to avoid the crash. It’s unknown if the driver knew it was involved in a crash at all.

The teen was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Deputies said the bicyclist was not wearing a bicycle helmet, there were not lights on the bicycle, and the teen was not in a crosswalk when the crash occurred.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200.