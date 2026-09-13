2 hospitalized after fiery crash in Hernando County: HCFR
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were taken to the hospital following a fiery crash on North Broad Street Sunday morning in Hernando County, according to the fire department.
Hernando County crash response
What we know:
Hernando County Fire Rescue crews say just before 6 a.m., they responded to a crash on North Broad Street, just north of Lake Lindsey Road.
When first responders arrived, they noted a Jeep was engulfed in flames, which they extinguished.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
The fire department states one person was injured from each vehicle. Officials say one was taken to a trauma center and the other was taken to the hospital.
Crash details and cause
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity or condition of either patient involved in the crash. Officials have also not yet confirmed what caused the vehicles to collide or which direction they were traveling on North Broad Street.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Hernando County Fire Rescue, who reported details regarding the vehicle crash and emergency response.