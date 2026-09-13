2 hospitalized after fiery crash in Hernando County: HCFR

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The Brief A two-vehicle crash north of Lake Lindsey Road required emergency response just before 6 a.m. Firefighters quickly put out a Jeep fire that broke out at the scene. Emergency crews hospitalized two people, including one taken to a trauma center.



Two people were taken to the hospital following a fiery crash on North Broad Street Sunday morning in Hernando County, according to the fire department.

Hernando County crash response

What we know:

Hernando County Fire Rescue crews say just before 6 a.m., they responded to a crash on North Broad Street, just north of Lake Lindsey Road.

When first responders arrived, they noted a Jeep was engulfed in flames, which they extinguished.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The fire department states one person was injured from each vehicle. Officials say one was taken to a trauma center and the other was taken to the hospital.

Crash details and cause

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or condition of either patient involved in the crash. Officials have also not yet confirmed what caused the vehicles to collide or which direction they were traveling on North Broad Street.