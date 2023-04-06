Teen runs red light, kills woman in Dunedin, deputies say

Deputies are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Dunedin that killed a 75-year-old woman Wednesday night.

According to deputies, 18-year-old Dominic Rampi was driving a 2011 BMW 335I southbound on Belcher Road at a high rate of speed shortly before 11 p.m.

As Rampi approached Curlew Road, investigators say he sped through the intersection despite a red light and crashed into a 2013 Dodge Charger being driven by 75-year-old Marion Miller.

Post-collision, the Dodge Charger struck a 2010 Mazda 3, driven by 38-year-old Rachel Worley.

Miller was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Rampi was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Worley was not injured in the crash.

According to investigators, speed and impairment appear to be factors in this crash.

Rampi has been charged with vehicular homicide and investigators say additional charges are pending.