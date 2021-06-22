Teen seriously injured when shot inside in South St. Pete home

article

The St. Petersburg Police Department says a 14-year-old boy was shot while inside a South St. Petersburg home Tuesday night.

It happened just before 8:30 at 917 8th Avenue South. Responding officers said the boy was seriously injured by the gunshot but was stable after being taken to the hospital.

St. Pete PD said there were several people inside the home at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

