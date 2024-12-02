Teen shot during suspected home invasion in Tampa: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - A teenager was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after police said he broke into a Tampa home and was shot during a confrontation.
Tampa police say the teen suspect unlawfully entered a house on the 1100 block of 109th Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m.
A teen who lived at the home confronted the suspected intruder and shot him, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Police said they found the suspect nearby with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.
According to TPD, one gun was recovered.
Police add that charges are pending.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
