Expand / Collapse search

Teen shot during suspected home invasion in Tampa: TPD

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  December 2, 2024 7:06am EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

    TAMPA, Fla. - A teenager was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after police said he broke into a Tampa home and was shot during a confrontation. 

    Tampa police say the teen suspect unlawfully entered a house on the 1100 block of 109th Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. 

    A teen who lived at the home confronted the suspected intruder and shot him, according to the Tampa Police Department. 

    READ: Bravo supermarket shooting injures 1 in Dade City: Police

    Police said they found the suspect nearby with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition. 

    According to TPD, one gun was recovered.

    Police add that charges are pending. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: