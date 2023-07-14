FHP: Teen killed after vehicle plunges into Manatee River

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Manatee County that claimed the life of a Bradenton teen.

Troopers say an 18-year-old male was driving on Fort Hammer Road early Friday morning when the vehicle plunged into the Manatee River.

Investigators say the crash happened as the driver was approaching the parking lot of the Fort Hammer boat ramp, but didn’t make it through a curve on the road.

FHP did not release many details but says the teenage driver swam to shore and was not injured. However, his 18-year-old passenger died at the scene.

There is no word if charges will be filed.

