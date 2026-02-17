Tampa shooting suspect arrested after verbal altercation turned physical: Police

article

The Brief Tampa police have arrested a man they say shot another man on Monday afternoon and ran off. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of N. 27th St and E. 97th Ave. At last check, the victim was in critical but stable condition.



What we know:

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of N. 27th St and E. 97th Ave.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man in his late 30s who had been shot.

They immediately began providing life-saving care, until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and took him to an area hospital.

At last check, the victim was in critical but stable condition.

Dig deeper:

Officers were told that a man in an orange hoodie was seen running away from the shooting scene.

Police said that evidence gathered at the scene indicated that the suspect, later identified as Emanuel Watson, knew the victim.

The pair got into a verbal altercation that turned physical and eventually escalated into shots being fired, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers found Watson in the backyard of a home in 10000 block of N. 26th St.

Watson was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

What they're saying:

"The swift arrest of this suspect is a testament to the training and quick instincts of our officers who ran toward danger to save a life and make a neighborhood safer," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "An argument should never result in gunfire, and we will continue to hold those who resort to such senseless violence accountable for their actions."

What's next:

The shooting is still under investigation.