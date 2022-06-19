Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 2:58 PM EDT until SUN 3:30 PM EDT, Citrus County, Hernando County, Sumter County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 3:12 PM EDT until SUN 3:45 PM EDT, Citrus County, Hernando County, Sumter County
Special Marine Warning
from SUN 2:30 PM EDT until SUN 3:30 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Heat Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM EDT until SUN 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 3:45 PM EDT, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County

Teen wanting 'sun and fresh air' rides dirt bike on Zephyrhills Airport tarmac, impedes air traffic

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pasco County
FOX 13 News
Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - A teen hoping to get some sun and fresh air on his dirt bike found himself in the back of a patrol car on his way to a detention center after he went for a joyride at a Pasco County airport. 

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Toby Coban, 19, ignored all restricted personnel and prohibited access signs at the Zephyrhills Airport on Tuesday and drove his dirt bike across the tarmac, impeding traffic flow for incoming and outgoing aircraft. 

Deputies say Coban admitted accessing the airport’s airstrip by going through an automatic gate as a vehicle was leaving the facility.

Coban allegedly told investigators that he knew he wasn’t supposed to be on the airstrip, but he "wanted to take in the sun and fresh air."

Coban was taken to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility without incident. He is facing felony trespassing charges. 