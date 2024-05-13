Teen water-skier killed in Florida hit-and-run boat crash

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The search is on for a boater accused of killing a teenage girl over the weekend in Miami.

According to FWC, the teen, who has been identified as 15-year-old Ella Adler, was water-skiing around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday near Nixon Beach in Key Biscayne when she was hit by a boat.

FWC officers say the boat was last seen heading westbound from Nixon Beach. It is described as a center console boat with a light blue hull. It also has multiple white outboard motors and may have blue or dark blue bottom paint.

Crime Stoppers says the boat could be anywhere as there are marinas, bays, islands, and backwaters close to the crash site.

In a post on social media, Crime Stoppers shared, "There is one family, one group of friends, whose Mother's Day and life has been changed forever!"

According to an obituary, Adler was the great-granddaughter of Holocaust survivors. She loved to dance and was a member of the Ransom Everglades Jewish Students Association.

Anyone who saw the crash or may have video or information is asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward in this case.

