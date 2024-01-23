Teenage boy airlifted to hospital after shooting, Sarasota police investigating

article

A teenage boy was airlifted to All Children’s Hospital on Monday night after a shooting in Sarasota, according to police.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m., officials say there was a shooting in the 1600 block of 29th Street. The teenage victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police say the victim is stable, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.