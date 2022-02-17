Teenage hospice volunteers hope to ‘rock’ park visitors with positivity

Several teens are placing rocks in not-so-hard-to-find places at R. E. Olds Park in Oldsmar.

"We are here to hide rocks around the park that were painted for Valentine's Day by some of our teen volunteers," Lilly Ghozali student volunteer said.

"I'm hoping it makes their day that they're able to find that they're able to look at it, they're able to read it, and they're just able to enjoy it," added volunteer Alex Turner.

The group is part of the Empath Health Suncoast Hospice teen volunteer program.

"I'd say it's important to volunteer because we have to give back to something that's bigger than ourselves," said Kendall Garey, student volunteer. "We have to realize that we're just a small part of the big picture in this world and that we all have something to give."

The 28-year-old program is the longest-running in the Empath family. Thousands of kids have volunteered at Suncoast Hospice.

"I think it gives them a nice sense of purpose, something other than their academic studies. So it's an opportunity for them to socialize with one another, build friendships and then build those relationships with the people that we serve as well," stated Kathy Wendt, teen volunteer program coordinator for north county students for Empath Health Suncoast Hospice.

The painted rocks with a positive message is just one way the teens give back to their community. They also created beautiful chalk art throughout the pandemic for patients at Empath Hospice.

"I think it's important to give back to the community because they've done so much, so many things for you. And I think it's also a great life experience," said Jenny Xue, student volunteer. "You learn a lot of things from the people that you interact with every day."

The teens hope the rocks have a positive effect on park visitors.

"We just want to spread a positive message and hopefully brighten up someone's saying there's like, this is such a good idea, and that's the type of reaction we're hoping for that they will feel like impacted by this kind act, even if we don't know them," Alyssa Abraham, student volunteer added.

Teens share kindness and joy for their community to enjoy.