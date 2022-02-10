'Reach for the stars': Tampa hip hop artist inspires next generation with educational raps

Students at Frontier Elementary School get excited when hip-hop artist Corey Thornton enters their classroom. For 19 years Thornton has been rapping a positive message at schools.

"Traveled all throughout the state of Florida, outside the state as well, over 4,000 concerts," Thornton stated. "Just doing what I can as a music artist to inspire in next generation to stay in school and reach for the stars."

Thornton says there is a method to the musical madness.

"What I do is I write the music based on what students are struggling with at different schools and write a tune to it. I utilize the same beats they use on a radio station, so that's what captured the attention of all the students. And they're all pumped up, excited about the music and at the same time, they're learning and getting the positive messages as well," he explained.

Thornton started out wanting to be a barber but joined the musical theater program at Gibbs High School and was bitten by the performing bug.

"I started doing stuff for the schools, I found out that it was a purpose and the purpose was to give back to students," he said. "So if I can use my music to try to encourage them to make smart choices and, you know, reach for stars, that's what I'm here for."

A purpose he is committed to fulfilling.

"I wrote around 25, 30 songs and I'm writing more right now," Thornton shared.

His "place" is his new music studio.

"It's a place for me to come and record like a record, you know, say something motivational for any school, like something that they can put on real quick for the morning announcements to get them started throughout the day," he commented.

Thornton gets a lot of positive feedback from parents.

"It makes me feel great that I'm doing something good to give back," he said. "And also the students that I've worked with over the years to see them grow up and become somebody successful. And it just makes me feel good. You go out and do good. You always win."

During the pandemic, he partnered with a publishing company, to write a book about his life and to encourage students to read. They printed out one million copies and distributed them to schools all over the U.S.