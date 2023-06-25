Teenage suspect detained in connection with Brandon stabbing
BRANDON, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office detained a suspect on Sunday after a man was fatally stabbed in Brandon.
Deputies say that at around 7:30 on Sunday morning, they responded to reports of a fatal stabbing on the 900 block of Summer Breeze Drive.
READ: South Carolina man arrested after attempting to run over Citrus County deputies
Not far from the scene, 17-year-old Caleb Beck was detained.
According to authorities, Beck admitted to stabbing the victim after a heated argument.
This incident is still under investigation.