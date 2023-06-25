Expand / Collapse search

Teenage suspect detained in connection with Brandon stabbing

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News

BRANDON, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office detained a suspect on Sunday after a man was fatally stabbed in Brandon

Deputies say that at around 7:30 on Sunday morning, they responded to reports of a fatal stabbing on the 900 block of Summer Breeze Drive. 

READ: South Carolina man arrested after attempting to run over Citrus County deputies

Not far from the scene, 17-year-old Caleb Beck was detained.

According to authorities, Beck admitted to stabbing the victim after a heated argument. 

This incident is still under investigation. 