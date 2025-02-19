Teen among two injured in Tampa shooting: Officers
TAMPA, Fla. - A teenager was among two injured in a Tampa shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department.
What we know:
Officers said they responded to the shooting, which happened at around 4 p.m. in the 8100 block of North 13th Street.
Two people, including an adult black male and a black male in his late teens, were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting.
Authorities said preliminary details gathered during their investigation indicated that the two were involved in an exchange of gunfire with the occupants of a newer model, dark-colored vehicle that drove off after the shooting.
What we don't know:
There has been no information released on what led to the shooting, or if the people involved knew each other before the shooting.
What's next:
Officials said they are investigating, and anyone with information related to this shooting can call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Police Department.
