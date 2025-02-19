Expand / Collapse search

Teen among two injured in Tampa shooting: Officers

Published  February 19, 2025 9:34pm EST
Tampa
    The Brief

      • TPD says a teenager was among a pair that was shot from a car around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
      • According to police, the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 8100 block of N. 13th St.
      • Police say they brought both victims to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    TAMPA, Fla. - A teenager was among two injured in a Tampa shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department. 

    What we know:

    Officers said they responded to the shooting, which happened at around 4 p.m. in the 8100 block of North 13th Street.

    Two people, including an adult black male and a black male in his late teens, were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting. 

    Authorities said preliminary details gathered during their investigation indicated that the two were involved in an exchange of gunfire with the occupants of a newer model, dark-colored vehicle that drove off after the shooting. 

    What we don't know:

    There has been no information released on what led to the shooting, or if the people involved knew each other before the shooting.

    What's next:

    Officials said they are investigating, and anyone with information related to this shooting can call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

    The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Police Department.

    TampaCrime and Public Safety