Temple Terrace man shines bright light on neighborhood with Christmas display

Landscaper Lucas Hutchins has been doing a computerized light show for 15 years from his Temple Terrace home.

"It's a thing that I have done to bring the community together," he shared.

Lily Anna Mckee says, "I think the light show is pretty."

Hutchins believes the light show helps his community.

"Other people from other communities don't have as many lights as we do and they get to come over here and have fun and it's all free. Everyone just comes together and be a neighborhood."

For Kellie Sinclair, it's a must-see attraction.

"We pass by almost every night to see the display and listen to a Christmas song or two for the kids," Sinclair explained.

Hutchins says his motivation is simple.

"I enjoy Christmas,” he said. “Christmas is the best time of the year and then I enjoy seeing everyone smiling and just having fun."

The show is daily from 6-11 p.m. until Christmas. The home is located at 7804 River Ridge Drive, Temple Terrace, Florida 33637.

