Temple Terrace Publix recalls ground beef products, 'plastic material' in batches

Publix voluntarily recalled select batches of ground beef products produced at one of its stores in Temple Terrace.

The batches were produced on Sunday, Nov. 26. The chain says the recall is due to the potential of plastic material in the product.

The store located at 5450 E Busch Blvd says the products should be thrown away or returned to the store for a refund. According to the chain, no other Publix products or store locations are affected by the recall.

Products sold on or after Nov. 27 are not impacted by this single store recall, according to Publix.

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves," said Maria Brous, Publix director of communications.

The following includes the ground beef products sold on Nov. 26 from the Publix at Temple Terrace:

Market Ground Beef Burgers with a GTIN of "21964600000" and a Sell-by date of 11/27/23

Market Ground Beef with a Sell-by date of 11/27/23

Ground Chuck with a GTIN of "29603900000" and a Sell-by date of 11/28/23

Lean Ground Beef (7% Fat) with a GTIN of "29604000000 and a Sell-by date of 11/28/23

Ground Chuck Burgers with a GTIN of "29604200000" and a Sell-by date of 11/28/23

Ground Round (15% Fat) with a GTIN of "29607300000" and a Sell-by date of 11/28/23

A/B Ground Chuck (20%) with a GTIN of "29737600000" and a Sell-by date of 11/28/23

Ground Sirloin (10%) with a GTIN of "29773500000" and a Sell-by date of 11/28/23

Ground Chuck Sliders with a GTIN of "29995000000" and a Sell-by date of 11/28/23

GW Ground Beef 92% Lean with a GTIN of "22056700000" and a Sell-by date of 11/28/23

GW Ground Chuck (20% Fat) with a GTIN of "26914400000" and a Sell-by date of 11/28/23

Customers who have additional questions or concerns are asked to contact Publix Customer Care at (800) 242-1227.