Ten Years After Teen’s Death, Vigil Honors Alexis Miranda and Highlights Safer Streets

The Brief Loved ones gathered Sunday to mark 10 years since 17-year-old Alexis Miranda was hit and killed crossing Busch Boulevard. The vigil doubled as a push for pedestrian safety. Leaders say major roadway upgrades are nearly complete, aiming to prevent future tragedies.



What we know:

On Monday, it will be 10 years since Alexis Miranda, a Chamberlain High School student, was struck and killed while crossing Busch Boulevard without a crosswalk. On Sunday night, family, friends, and community members joined transportation officials for a candlelight vigil, prayer, and silent walk to the crash site in her honor.

The event was both a remembrance and a celebration of progress, spotlighting pedestrian safety improvements sparked by Miranda’s death.

The backstory:

In 2015, 17-year-old Miranda was walking to school with two friends when she stopped in the middle turn lane om Busch Boulevard. A driver using the median as a passing lane struck her. She died instantly.

Her death galvanized local leaders to rethink roadway safety, sparking Hillsborough County’s adoption of the "Vision Zero" initiativea strategy to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries.

Progress in Pedestrian Safety:

City and county leaders say those efforts are paying off.

38% - Decrease in traffic fatalities in Tampa so far in 2025, compared to last year.

10 - Number of school zone speed enforcement cameras that will go live Monday.

1 year - Timeline to complete raised medians, new crosswalks, traffic signals, and sidewalks along the West Busch Boulevard corridor.

What's next:

Florida Department of Transportation's West Busch Boulevard Corridor Study has led to significant changes between N Dale Mabry Highway and Nebraska Avenue. Officials say construction on safety upgrades should be finished by the end of next year, including a lower speed limit of 35 mph.

The City of Tampa also plans to expand its new school zone speed enforcement cameras to more campuses in the future.