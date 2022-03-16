Tampa initiative aims to eliminate traffic deaths, mayor implores drivers to do their part

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is launching a new initiative to eliminate traffic deaths within the city. It's known as 'Vision Zero' and it comes after the city saw one of its deadliest years on the roads.

The undertaking is not going to be easy, considering the city had more than 80 traffic deaths in 2021. That's up from the 56 deaths recorded on the roads in 2019 and 2020. City leaders hope to lower that number to zero, but drivers must do their part.

For the city of Tampa, 2021 stands out as one of the deadliest years on the roads so Mayor Jane Castor is now taking action to make sure the same doesn't happen in 2022.

"The fatalities have gone up and down, up and down, and it's so difficult to address from one area of focus," Mayor Jane Castor said.

It's partly why the city is launching its new 'Vision Zero' initiative, which addresses the problem from multiple angles. First, by understanding the community's concerns and priorities, then by collecting and analyzing crash data and identifying trends and lastly by working with the 'Vision Zero' task force to come up with and implement solutions.

The corner of Columbus and 13th Street is among one of "Vision Zero's" first projects, which included installing high-visibility crosswalks with flashing beacons, additional landscaping and tree wells for stormwater drains and additional street parking.

While road improvements can help, Mayor Castor says it really comes down to drivers.

"Put down the cell phones. That's what we find the vast majority of. Just be aware. Be cognizant and understand that we're sharing the road," Castor stated.

Already this month, the city of Tampa has seen at least three deadly crashes, including one that happened on South Dale Mabry near the Britton Plaza, which is where a pedestrian was hit and killed back on March 1.

Hours later there was another deadly crash on the Selmon Expressway after police say they got a call about a reckless driver. Moments later, detectives say the driver lost control and sped off the elevated roadway crashing into a pole.

Two deadly crashes just hours apart is exactly what the city is hoping ‘Vision Zero’ can help prevent.

"It is clearly, cleary a lofty goal, but we are committing not only as a city but as a county as a state and as a country, this is an issue that we have got to focus on," Castor said.

Advertisement

'Vision Zero' is a short-term plan focused on the next five years.