Tesla bursts into flames in front of Hudson Chevy dealer after driver strikes debris on roadway: FHP
HUDSON, Fla. - A Spring Hill woman walked away from a fiery vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Troopers say a 24-year-old woman was traveling southbound on U.S. 19 shortly before 7 a.m. when she crashed into debris in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.
Post-collision, according to FHP, the vehicle crossed over the median and northbound lanes of U.S. 19 before stopping in the driveway entrance to Castriota Chevrolet and catching fire.
What we don't know:
Troopers have not said exactly what debris the woman crashed into.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
