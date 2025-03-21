Expand / Collapse search

Tesla bursts into flames in front of Hudson Chevy dealer after driver strikes debris on roadway: FHP

By
Published  March 21, 2025 12:33pm EDT
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A Spring Hill woman was uninjured after her Tesla crashed and caught fire on Thursday morning.
    • Troopers say the 24-year-old woman collided with debris on U.S. 19 and lost control of the vehicle.
    • The Telsa caught fire in the driveway entrance to Castriota Chevrolet, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

HUDSON, Fla. - A Spring Hill woman walked away from a fiery vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers say a 24-year-old woman was traveling southbound on U.S. 19 shortly before 7 a.m. when she crashed into debris in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.

Post-collision, according to FHP, the vehicle crossed over the median and northbound lanes of U.S. 19 before stopping in the driveway entrance to Castriota Chevrolet and catching fire.

Image 1 of 2

Courtesy: FHP

What we don't know:

Troopers have not said exactly what debris the woman crashed into.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Pasco County