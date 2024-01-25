TGH unveils fully robotic radiotherapy device to target tumors

Tampa General Hospital is getting a new assist from AI. On Thursday, the hospital unveiled its new CyberKnife S7 robot with a ribbon-cutting event.

According to the hospital, the CyberKnife program at TGH offers "the most advanced radiosurgery available today" to patients with tumors of the brain, spine, and other areas of the body.

The robot is fully automated and performs non-invasive radiation therapy without any incisions.

The technology can track and target cancerous or benign tumors using artificial intelligence. The treatment is delivered in five sessions compared to 40 sessions with conventional radiation therapy.

File: CyberKnife

TGH says its cancer institute will be the only facility in the region to offer the latest version of this advanced technology.

The CyberKnife system is touted as the first and only fully robotic radiotherapy device, using stereotactic body radiation therapy to deliver precise doses of radiation "with extreme accuracy," according to the hospital.

"With the newest CyberKnife system it is possible for patients to undergo shorter treatments of about 15 minutes – compared with an hour – and fewer treatments (between one and five sessions over one to two weeks)," the hospital says in an online overview of the treatment. "The non-surgical, non-invasive, precise targeting results in reduced cognitive side effects and far better outcomes."