Thanksgiving dinner may cost a bit more thanks to extreme weather events across the US

Thanksgiving is a little more than a week away and many Americans across the U.S. are finalizing their grocery lists to stock up on food for their holiday meals. But with so many crops and other food sources impacted by extreme weather events, you may need to dig a bit deeper into your pockets this year.

The Stew Leonard’s supermarket chain in the Northeast and New England sells more than 20,000 turkeys, 55,000 pies, and 10,000 lbs of mashed potatoes every year. And Stew Leonard himself joined FOX Weather last week to explain how weather is critical to the price of food.

"Weather affects food all the time," he said. "I mean, if the seas are rough, we see that lobster prices will go up and some of our fish prices will go up. Weather is critical to the price of food, and we’ve seen a couple of things happen this year."

Brussels sprouts for sale at the Trader Joe's Upper East Side Bridgemarket grocery store in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

Leonard said the effect Hurricane Hilary had on California led to the increase of artichoke and Brussels sprout prices. And extreme weather in Georgia has led to an increase in the prices of green beans.

"So, the weather is affecting a little bit of your Thanksgiving meal pricing," he said.

Cooked turkey in roasting pan with meat thermometer during the preparation of a traditional American Thanksgiving holiday meal, San Ramon, California, November 23, 2019.

One thing that hasn’t been affected by severe weather events this year is turkeys.

"We’re fine with turkeys," Leonard said. "Turkeys are going to roughly be the same price as they were last year. You know, some people will be selling them a little lower, some a little higher."

