ThankYouHeroes: Mattel unveils new collection of toys honoring front line workers of COVID-19

Mattel is honoring doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers everywhere with a new line of toys designed for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #ThankYouHeroes line for Fisher-Price includes 16 different action figures featuring health care workers and other “every day heroes,” according to a statement from Mattel, which is the parent company of Fisher-Price.

The Fisher-Price #ThankYouHeroes line is pictured in a provided image. (Photo credit: Mattel)

The brand is also introducing a five-character “Little People” set comprised of a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker.

Mattel said each item will retail for $20 — with $15 from each sale being donated to #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative created to help provide essential supplies, equipment and resources for health care workers and their families.

“#ThankYouHeroes is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and every day heroes, and to drive additional donations to support first responders,” said Chuck Scothon, senior vice president of Fisher-Price and global head of Mattel infant and preschool.

“Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults,” Scothon added.

The toy line will be available for pre-order starting Wednesday, April 29 through May 31 at www.MattelPlayroom.com/ThankYouHeroes. Items are expected to ship by December 31.

Mattel said it is also producing 500,000 face shields for medical professionals, up from its original commitment of 100,000. Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Mattel has provided toy donations to nonprofit organizations serving families in need and launched Mattel Playroom, a free online resource for parents and caregivers which features activities and content to keep kids busy.

Similarly, MGA Entertainment, the parent company of brands like Bratz fashion dolls, L.O.L. Surprise! and Little Tikes, launched Operation Pac-Man, an initiative aimed at providing personal protective equipment to hospitals by sourcing from its distribution connections around the world.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.