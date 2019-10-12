THC-laced candy prompts police to warn parents ahead of Halloween

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police in Pennsylvania are warning parents to check their children's candy this Halloween after they found some laced with THC.

The Johnstown Police Department posted photos to Facebook of the drug-laced candy they discovered during a search warrant in Stoney Creek Township. They say the edibles containing 400mg of THC were disguised as Nerds Ropes.

The department is now urging parents to go through their kids candy before allowing them to indulge.

"Drug laced edibles are packaged like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from the real candy," police said.