Video: Gisele Bündchen cries to Florida police about paparazzi 'stalking' her

Gisele Bündchen had a run-in with police in South Florida that ended in tears.

The supermodel was driving around Surfside on Wednesday when she was stopped by police for driving erratically. The officer who pulled her over let her go without issuing a ticket, but in bodycam footage obtained by Fox News Digital, she quickly became emotional.

"I was just trying to stay [away] from that guy," Bündchen told the officer, referring to a paparazzo who had been pursuing her.

The officer acknowledged that he knew who she was and understood the situation, but told her that he couldn't do anything to help her with it.

"Yeah, but he's, like, stalking me," she said.

READ: Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen finalize divorce after 13 years of marriage

Bündchen was told she'd have to file a report with the police in Miami Beach, since that's where the photographer originally began tailing her. The officer apologized for not being able to do more, and that's when she began crying.

Credit: Surfside Police Department.

"I'm so tired," Bündchen said through tears. "Everywhere I go I have these f---ing guys after me. Nothing protects me. I can't do nothing. I just want to live my life."

"I can't prevent them from doing their job, which is to take pictures," the officer responded as she sobbed.

"I don't know how that's allowed," she told him.

READ: Arrest made in break-in at Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen's Boston-area mansion

He asked if he could do anything else for her, and she said no, then thanked him.

Reps for Bundchen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Bündchen moved to Miami in 2020 with then-husband Tom Brady and their two children, Benjamin and Vivian, when the since-retired quarterback joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After their divorce was finalized in 2022, she continued living in the area.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last month, the model became emotional for a different reason, during an intimate interview in which she was asked about Brady.

In an interview with Robin Roberts on "IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain," the supermodel broke down in tears when asked about the end of the relationship.

READ: Tom Brady opens up after Gisele Bündchen divorce: ‘It’s a very amicable situation’

"You didn’t think the marriage would end," Robin Roberts asked her.

"And it's heartbreaking, you know, to go through that," Bündchen responded.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Im Expand

"You said it was, I think the phrase you used, the ‘death of a dream,'" Roberts said, referencing public remarks Bündchen made after the divorce was finalized. "How are you?"

"Well, when you say…" she began before turning her head away from the camera. "Sorry, guys, I didn’t know, can I have a little moment?" Bündchen asked, trying to collect herself.

After doing some breathing exercises, Bündchen got introspective, telling Roberts that the divorce was "a transition that had to take place."

"I don't think you wish for that, you know. But I think sometimes in life things happen… I feel so blessed because, like, I wouldn't change anything in my life. I had incredible experiences, I learned so much, I have my children, which are the biggest blessings in my life," she told Roberts. "I get to learn new things… I'm grateful for all of it. I'm grateful for every lesson."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

Read more at FOXNews.com.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter