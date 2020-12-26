Annual Epiphany celebration will be shorter and smaller due to COVID-19

It’s one of our area’s most well-known traditions that will send more than 50 young men into the waters of Spring Bayou in Tarpon Springs. But COVID is quieting the ceremonies this year, with limited participation.

The 115th Epiphany Celebration begins at 8 a.m. on January 6 2021 with services at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Tarpon Springs.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, a limited procession to Spring Bayou consisting of clergy, dignitaries and this year’s cross divers will commence immediately following the church services.

Reverend Fr. Athanasios Haros says, "This year’s blessing is a unique opportunity for us to recall our need for God’s grace. As the Archbishop beckons the Holy Spirit to descend upon the waters of Spring Bayou, we will pray also for the end of the Pandemic that has plagued our world for more than a year."

The general public is being asked to stay home this year, but any parishioner who desires to attend the Blessing of Spring Bayou must pick up a special parishioner pass outside the cathedral on the morning of January 6. Masks and social distancing will be enforced at all events.

The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral is located at 36 N. Pinellas Ave.in Tarpon Springs.