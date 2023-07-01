The Blue Gator's recipe for Bang Bang Shrimp

Chef David Wyatt at The Blue Gator Restaurant and Tiki Bar in Dunnellon is giving his recipe for Bang Bang Shrimp.

See the recipe below:

Southern Fried Shrimp

Ingredients:

1 lb raw shrimp peeled and deveined

1 cup flour (all purpose)

1 & 1/2 tsp salt or to taste

1/2 tsp black pepper or to taste

2 tsp granulated garlic

2 tsp paprika and/or other spices to taste

1/2 cup whole milk

Oil, for frying

Soak the shrimp in milk for 10 minutes adding 1/2 teaspon of salt and black pepper to the bowl. Add garlic and spices to taste.

Coat with flour and season the shrimp with remaining salt, garlic and spices to taste. (You should not be able to see the shrimp because of all of the flour coated on it)

Fry the shrimp for three to four minutes or until crispy brown in the oil. Oil temperature should be about 375 degrees.

Remove shrimp from oil and place it on a paper towel to soak up excess oil.

Coat with Bang Bang Sauce.

Bang Bang Sauce

Ingredients:

1/4 Cup of Mayonnaise (recommendation is real mayo not low fat)

1/4 Cup of Frank's Red Hot Sauce

Pinch of sugar (to cut the heat)

One clove Minced Garlic (or 1/2 teaspoon of chopped garlic)

Mix gently

Add one to three teaspoons of Sriracha for heat as desired

Coat the Shrimp liberally