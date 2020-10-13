'The Catch' is now a shirt, thanks to St. Pete entrepreneur's latest effort

article

Pinellas’s Matt Shapiro is the creative type.

“I’ve grown up in the arts. My mom’s an artist; my dad does the art of sale,” Shapiro said.

It’s fitting, then, that he helps run the family business: Shapiro’s Gallery in downtown St. Pete.

Also, a die-hard Tampa Bay sports fan, Shapiro witnessed artistry in motion Monday night when the Rays’ Manny Margot made a picture-perfect catch in Game 2 against the Astros.

“I’m calling it ‘The Catch’ because that’s what it is. That’s what everyone’s talking about,” he said.

Manuel Margot of the Tampa Bay Rays catches a fly ball as he crashes over the wall on a foul by George Springer (not pictured) of the Houston Astros. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

And it didn’t take long until The Catch was a shirt. Shapiro also owns his own small business, 1771 Designs.

“It’s a way for me to use my artistic passion and love for the Tampa Bay area to create unique apparel for locals to enjoy that aren’t tacky t-shirts,” he said.

He makes all different kinds. Naturally, right now, sports themes are hot. There’s “The Stable” thanks to Kevin Cash, “Revenge” courtesy of Mike Brosseau, and now “The Catch.”

“I heard Adames said it would be dope if someone made a shirt so I’m gonna be dope and make a shirt,” Shapiro continued.

It’s all fun for Shapiro, who says he really got things going when life slowed down because of the pandemic. Now more than ever, he says, the creative juices are flowing.

LINK: To see his other designs click here: 1771designs.com