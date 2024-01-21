The Florida Aquarium offering discounted admission if you recycle Gasparilla beads

The City of Tampa says keeping beads and other non-biodegradable items out of Tampa's waterways is important since they harm the environment and are serious threats to marine wildlife.

Throwing beads in the water is prohibited, according to Florida Statute 403.413.

The Florida Aquarium is helping to promote a "greener Gasparilla" by offering a discount on admission if guests donate buckets of beads.

According to the Aquarium, you can receive 50% off one (1) general admission ticket for every 5-gallon bucket of beads that are dropped off.

"All beads collected will be donated to the MacDonald Training Center, who will clean and repackage for resale for future use. Funds raised support the Center’s mission of transforming the lives of people with disabilities through vocational training, employment pathways, residential supports and life enrichment opportunities," said The Florida Aquarium.

The offer runs through Feb. 11, 2024.

