The Freezer restaurant in Homosassa used to literally be a freezer

The Freezer restaurant in Homosassa restaurant sits along the Homosassa River in Citrus County and used to quite literally be a bait freezer for Cedar Key Fish and Crab, the retail and wholesale seafood market attached to it.

FOX 13's Chip Brewster's Bay Area Best feature restaurant was brought to FOX 13's attention by a viewer named Mike Venezia, who started bringing his own table after being unable to find a place to sit at the restaurant on Sundays.

Management is OK with it and says they're surprised more people don’t do the same.

The restaurant has been open for nine years and is known for its steamed shrimp and clam chowder, which is served in huge portions, though on Wednesdays, it's steak night and Sundays they have chicken wings, which have a reputation of being amazing. Reviewers say this restaurant is "off the beaten path."

The restaurant is simple: Serving up everything in plastic and styrofoam. And it's cash only with an ATM on site.

The market is still in operation, buying and selling seafood and many fisherman and crabbers still bring their catches to this spot.

The Freezer is located at 5590 S Boulevard Dr, Homosassa, FL. It's open:

Sunday - Thursday 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

They can be reached by phone at 352-628-2452.

