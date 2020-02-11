The Rock's daughter training for WWE

History is about to be made in the wrestling world.

The WWE is about to have its first fourth-generation wrestler.

Simone Johnson, 18, is now training to join in the footsteps of her father, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Actor Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson attend the premiere of 'Skyscraper' on July 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo credit should read KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

The teen's grandfather was wrestling legend Rocky Johnson, who passed away last month. Her great-grandfather was also a wrestler.

Simone Johnson is now at the WWE training facility in Orlando. She said she's beyond thankful for the opportunity and she's "ready to get after it."

WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.