WWE Performance Center: Superstars rise in Orlando

WWE Performance Center: Superstars rise in Orlando

Most wrestling fans will never step foot inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but FOX 13 was granted special access to the state-of-the-art training center so we could show you what it's like to train with the WWE superstars.

Superstars gear up for big WWE show at Amalie Arena

Superstars gear up for big WWE show at Amalie Arena

When the superstars of today walk down to the ring, they're following in the footsteps of some of the greats laid out decades prior, long before WWE. One of the hotbeds of old school wrestling was Tampa's old Armory.