WWE Performance Center: Superstars rise in Orlando
Most wrestling fans will never step foot inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but FOX 13 was granted special access to the state-of-the-art training center so we could show you what it's like to train with the WWE superstars.
WWE stars and Special Olympians come together at Plant City High School
The Special Olympics are just days away and some athletes have already started warming up with a game of bocce, but their opponents were unexpected. They took the bocce ball courts with WWE superstars.
WrestleMania title-winner Kofi Kingston dons duds designed in Largo
MetLife Stadium turned upside down when The New Day’s Kofi Kingston won the WWE title at WrestleMania 35. And he did it in an outfit designed in the Bay Area.
WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia
WWE wrestler Roman Reigns says he will step away from the ring because he has leukemia.
Former WWE star Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart dies at 63
Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, who joined with brother-in-law Bret Hart to form one of the top tag teams in the 1980s with the WWE, has died. He was 63.
Hillsborough County employee with brain cancer meets John Cena
A Hillsborough County employee recently had a kind visitor.
WWE star, Jack Swagger trains for a new kind of fight
Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger is heading into a new sport.
Superstars gear up for big WWE show at Amalie Arena
When the superstars of today walk down to the ring, they're following in the footsteps of some of the greats laid out decades prior, long before WWE. One of the hotbeds of old school wrestling was Tampa's old Armory.
WWE star, UT alumna Chyna remembered by friends
She's known as the 9th Wonder of the World. Joanie Lauer, AKA Chyna, would become one of the biggest female wrestling stars in history.