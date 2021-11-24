‘The Squeeze’ to launch in downtown Lakeland on Monday as means of transportation and entertainment

Commuters have always been able to catch a bus, train or plane, but now they can catch The Squeeze in Lakeland. It’s an eight-person golf cart that zips around the greater downtown area.

On Thursday, the Citrus Connection, which came up with the idea, announced that ‘the Squeeze ‘will start making the rounds on Monday. It will operate at lunchtime during the week, and on Friday and Saturday nights.

"The drivers are going to know the history of the town, and make it entertaining for you, not just transportation," Julie Townsend, executive director of the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority, told FOX 13.

Townsend says there is plenty of parking in Lakeland, but not always close to where you want to go when you want to go there. So, now you can park where it’s convenient, hop on ‘the Squeeze’, and get to where you have to go.

‘The Squeeze’ will be making the round every seven minutes during the day. The wait times may be a little longer at night because the routes will be longer.

Riders can use the Squeeze for $2 a day or buy a pass at a discounted rate.

Tokens are also for sale at various places around town like hotels or the Lakeland Downtown Development.

LINK: For more information visit https://ridecitrus.com/.

