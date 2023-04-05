‘The Thorn’ stops in Bay Area in show described as Cirque Du Soleil meets ‘The Passion of the Christ'

Experience the story of Jesus through a live production of singing, dancing and acrobatics in a Broadway-style show called ‘The Thorn’.

‘The Thorn’ is making one stop in the Bay Area leading up to Easter weekend.

Joe Bettis, production manager of ‘The Thorn’ describes the show as, Cirque du Soleil meets ‘The Passion of the Christ.’

The Thorn is a traveling show that has been making appearances across the country for about 15 years and thousands are expected to experience it at USF Yuengling Center.

Bettis says it’s not the typical passion play you would see at a church. Instead, it’s a "modern take on the story of Christ."

'The Thorn' is a Broadway-style show that tells the story of Christ.

‘The Thorn’ is playing at USF Yuengling Center April 4 and 5 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $58.

