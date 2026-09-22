Theatre eXceptional gives Bay Area performers with disabilities a spotlight

The Brief A local theater company co-founded by a woman and her brother with Down syndrome is changing the Tampa Bay arts scene for performers with disabilities. Theatre eXceptional is staging a production of "The Little Mermaid" from Thursday to Sunday at the Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo. Now in its 11th season, the group uses theatrical performances and educational classes to shatter social stigmas and build community.



A local theater company is transforming the Tampa arts scene by ensuring performers with disabilities have an opportunity to take center stage.

Theatre eXceptional founding story

The backstory:

Brianna Larson co-founded Theatre eXceptional in 2015, inspired by her older brother Tyler, who has Down syndrome. After performing together as children, Larson watched her own theatrical career advance through college and professional work while her brother's opportunities came to a halt.

"He said, 'Man, I really miss doing theater,'" Larson said. "The two of us just kept talking and decided, let's get some friends together and do a play. It has grown into so much more than either one of us ever anticipated."

Now in its 11th season, the company provides a full season of theatrical performances alongside two semesters of education classes designed specifically for adults with disabilities.

Disabled performers self-expression

What they're saying:

For cast members, the stage serves as a powerful venue for self-expression and connection that everyday life does not always afford them.

"I started performing because as an autistic person, I find it really, really hard to communicate myself in an effective way, and express myself artistically," performer Kylee Simon said. "I heard of this company and I decided to go for it, and I've been doing it ever since."

The 28-year-old has been performing with the company for a decade. Fellow performer Hailey Buxton, 26, shared a similar sentiment about the platform the group provides.

"Performing has always been a way for me to show the world what I can do, what we can do," Buxton said. "Honestly, I'm hoping that people who come to see this show find their own voices, the courage to speak for themselves."

Theatre eXceptional aims to directly address and eliminate the social stigmas that frequently lead to the exclusion of individuals with disabilities in visible community roles.

"I hope that when they see us perform, they don't see the disability, but rather the ability that we are able to bring as a performer," Simon said. "And shatter the expectations of disabled people, and inspire them to give us a chance."

Online ticket information

What's next:

Theatre eXceptional's production of "The Little Mermaid" runs from Thursday to Sunday at the Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo. Tickets are $35.

To learn more about the show schedule, classes, or to purchase tickets, visit the official website here.