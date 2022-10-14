'There's a responsible way': City of Tampa urges residents to recycle E-Waste

It's International E-Waste Day, and the City of Tampa is hoping to make recycling old hardware as easy as possible.

Many rely on technology in this modern, digital age, but the problem is that as we upgrade and buy the latest and greatest, we're leaving behind tons and tons of so-called E-waste. It's all old technology that gets tossed to the wayside, but it is often harmful to people and the environment.

"We use so many electronics every single day so making sure we dispose of them properly is so, so important," said Shelby Lewis, the recycling coordinator for the City of Tampa.

That's why the City of Tampa is pushing people to recycle their old tech the right way. The city has an app you can download that lists drop off locations and what types of tech are accepted. One such spot is the McDonald Training Center, a non-profit that works with adults with disabilities.

"We accept all electronics and what we do is we refurbish and repair whatever we can," said Krista Wright, the center’s director of certificate programs.

They call it a win-win because old tech and batteries stay out of the landfills and folks receive hands-on job training skills.

"They don’t have to throw away their electronics there's a responsible way that's also giving back to their own community," Wright said.