New study finds Tampa among cities with worst drivers: Forbes

A recent study from Forbes deemed Tampa as one of the worst cities in the country to drive in.

Forbes Advisor ranked the Top 10 cities with the worst drivers, and Tampa ranked tenth.

To come up with their ranks, Forbes analyzed the 50 most populous cities in the U.S. and compared them across five key metrics, including number of fatal crashes and crashes involving speeding, among others.

According to the list, Tampa ranks 8th in the country for fatal crashes, with 14.47 per 100,000 city residents. Tampa also ranks 14th in fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver, with 0.75 per 100,000 city residents.