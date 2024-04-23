Thieves return stolen ashes to Winter Haven man, expensive muscle car still missing

Winter Haven police are searching for the thief or thieves who stole a vehicle right out of a homeowner's driveway, but it was what was inside the muscle car that holds significant value.

"I froze right there and said, where's my car?" said Larry Carter Jr. "I didn't hear no alarm. I didn't hear it crank, so they had to push it out."

Carter's 2023 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat was stolen right out of his driveway around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Photo Courtesy: Larry Carter

"This was special. It was last call. It has my mother's name. It has Jesus on both sides," he said.

The car was dedicated to his mother who passed away in March 2019. The color purple was her favorite and "In Loving Memory" was also written on the rear windshield.

"Man, she meant the world," said Carter. "Her and my Dad, really. I felt like when I lost both of them, I felt like I wasn't, nobody cause they were in my corner. The both of them."

Part of her ashes were in a small bag in the cupholder, so he could take a part of her everywhere he went, he said.

Then on Tuesday morning, Carter made a shocking discovery inside his mailbox. The thief or thieves seemingly gained a conscience and returned his mother's ashes.

"They have some good in their heart, but their mind's messed up. Satan is on them. Satan is doing his thing. That's his job. He attacks our minds, but whoever they are, they have a good heart," said Carter.

Photo Courtesy: Larry Carter

Police took the bag with the ashes for pictures and DNA processing.

If you see Carter's vehicle, you're asked to contact the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-401-2256.

